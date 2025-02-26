Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani headed for divorce after 9 years together: Report

Actor Aman Verma and his wife Vandana Lalwani, who have been together for nearly a decade, have decided to part ways, with a new report indicating that they have already initiated divorce proceedings. Also read: Aman Verma gets married to his onscreen sister Vandana Lalwani Aman and Vandana first met in 2014 during the shoot of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath.

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani decide to go separate ways

As per a report by The Times of India, despite their prolonged efforts to salvage their relationship, Aman and Vandana have been unable to repair the deep-seated issues that have been plaguing their marriage.

“There have been issues between them for a while now. Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, things didn’t improve. They even planned to start a family, but their differences became too deep to reconcile. It was Vandana who decided to file for divorce,” said a source close to the couple.

The entertainment portal reached out to Aman for a comment, who responded, “No comment. Anything I need to say will be communicated through my lawyer at the appropriate time”. Vandana also refrained from commenting on the same.

More about the couple

Aman and Vandana first met in 2014 during the shoot of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016.

Earlier in an interview with The Times of India, Aman spoke about his marriage, saying, “Marriage has changed me as a person. I am calmer and do not see any situation with the aggression that I used to before. Also, for me, marriage was a big step because I lived alone for many years and had decided that if I do get married, it will only be when I find the right person. It has been six years now and I have no complains, I am enjoying life with Vandana. Earlier, I had set patterns about living life, but now I am more flexible and believe that there are many ways to solve a situation.”