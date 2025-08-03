Ankita Lokhande files FIR after her house-help's daughter and friend go missing, appeals for help: 'They’re family'

Actor Ankita Lokhande registered an FIR and sought police's help to trace two missing girls including her house help's daughter. Taking to Instagram, Ankita posted a message saying that the two girls were missing since Thursday. Ankita also shared photo of the two girls. Ankita Lokhande talked about two missing girls.

Ankita Lokhande files FIR over missing girls

The actor shared details of where the girls were last seen, adding that a case has already been registered. "Urgent: Missing alert (car flashing light). Our house help, Kanta’s daughter and her daughter’s friend, Saloni and Neha, have been missing since 31st July, 10 AM. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has already been filed at Malvani Police Station, but their whereabouts are still unknown," she said.

Ankita calls the missing girls her family

Ankita called the girls “family”, adding that they are "deeply worried". "They are not just part of our home, they’re family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station," she added.

"Your support and prayers mean everything right now. @devendra_fadnavis @mieknathshinde @ajitpawarspeaks @cpmumbaipolice @mla_aslamshaikh @vikaashagarwall- Vicky & Ankita (folded hands emoji)," she concluded. Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain, shared it as a joint post.

What police said

News agency PTI, citing an official, said that a case of kidnapping has been registered as minors are involved. The girls were last seen near the Vakola area in Santacruz (East), Mumbai. Nothing much concrete has turned up ever since their vanishing, added the official.

About Ankita

Ankita was last seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, a cooking competition-based comedy show. It premiered on Colors TV on January 2025, hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi. It is also available on JioHotstar.