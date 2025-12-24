Anuj Sachdeva alleges ‘no arrest’ made after he was attacked over parking dispute, talks about his ‘mental trauma’

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, who was recently attacked in public in Mumbai, has given an update on his condition. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he also shared photos of the injury marks he suffered during the incident. He alleged that "no arrest" has been made so far, adding that he has been going through "mental trauma" since the attack. Anuj Sachdeva is known for working in television, films, and web series.

Anuj Sachdeva calls Mumbai unsafe, talks about his ‘mental trauma’

Anuj also called Mumbai an "unsafe" city. Sachdeva wrote, "The injuries I sustained on the night of the assault. Apart from that the mental trauma have gone through every night thinking how unsafe is Mumbai today. Yet no arrest. The culprit is roaming around scott-free. absolutely disheartened by how the law of the land functions. This is a mighty failure of our system!"

What happened with Anuj recently in Mumbai

Earlier, Anuj Sachdeva had shared a video of the incident on social media. In the post, he alleged what led to the attack and said the matter started after he raised an issue about wrong parking in his housing society. He also claimed that the person tried to hit both him and his dog with a rod.

"I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car, which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking at Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon West," Anuj wrote in his caption.

More about Anuj's career

Anuj is known for working in television, films, and web series. He started his career with MTV Roadies (2003) and then went on to do shows such as Sabki Laadli Bebo (2009), Chhanchhan (2013), Itti Si Khushi (2014), and Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur (2015).