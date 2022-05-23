Anupamaa written update May 23: Anuj surprises Anupamaa with a grand welcome

After Anupamaa’s heartfelt ‘farewell (bidaai)’, it’s time for fun to take its seat back. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we see a grand entry in Anuj’s life and his house. We will also see Vanraj missing Anupamaa in the house. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update May 21: Anupamaa is ready to leave the Shahs, start her new life with Anuj)

Anuj surprises Anupamaa

Finally, it’s time for Anupamaa to leave her in-laws' house and enter Anuj’s home. Anupamaa’s children bid her farewell and wish her well. As she continues with the ‘bidaai’ ritual, she recalls her days in the Shah’s house. Leela and Hasmukh bid adieu to their daughter-in-law turned daughter. As Anupamaa leaves the house teary-eyed, Anuj comforts her. They both stop on the way as the car’s tire gets punctured. After a romantic sequence in the rain, they depart for Anuj’s house.

Instead of going to Anuj’s small apartment, Anuj surprises Anupamaa with a huge bungalow. Anuj tells Anupamaa that he never told her about their family house because he never thought he would live there alone. He enters the house with his love and Anupamaa is shocked to see Pakhi, Toshu, Samar, Kinjal, Kavya, Dolly, and Meenu along with Devika and GK. They all give Anupamaa a grand welcome and proceed with the rituals. Anuj and Anupamaa together take the first step in their new life and new home.

Vanraj is distressed

As the entire family celebrates Anupamaa and Anuj’s welcome, Vanraj is left alone in the house worrying about everyone. He is distressed by the fact that now that Anupamaa has left the house, he will be the only one responsible for everyone. He worries about Hasmukh and Kinjal’s health, Pakhi and Samar’s education. He finally realizes how Anupamaa used to struggle alone to keep everything together. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Vanraj struggling more as he will have to play the role of both mother and father to his kids. Will Anupamaa be able to manage her new role and old responsibilities?

Anuj and Anupamaa’s married life begins

GK also tells Anupamaa that Anuj has put all his wealth, property, and companies under her name. Anupamaa is overwhelmed by this gesture and Anuj tells her that she will be the owner of the Kapadia’s house as well as their business. Anupama’s life was never easy and now after all the twists and turns, more obstacles will come as she manages to become Anuj Kapadia’s wife and keeps her identity as well.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupama, entertainment will continue to rise as Anupama’s life takes an exciting turn after 27 years. Keep watching this space for more updates from Anupamaa.

