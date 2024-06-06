Anusha Dandekar claims Jason Shah lied about their break-up: Everyone wants to use my name

Actor Anusha Dandekar is in no mood to let people use her name to gain mileage in the public space, and has come forward to squash claims made by her former boyfriend and actor Jason Shah. She says she doesn't want to make headlines because of her past relationships or fake news. (Also read: Heeramandi actor Jason Shah breaks silence on breakup with Anusha Dandekar: 'People don't really listen...') Anusha Dandekar and Jason Shah reportedly parted ways in 2021.

Anusha breaks her silence

Her reaction comes days after Jason said that Anusha didn't understand him and tried to fit him in a box. Apart from addressing the claims, she also clarified that she will not be participating in the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by actor Anil Kapoor.

Anusha took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the articles about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Along with the snap, she wrote, "At this point if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though.”

“I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film - Juna Furniture - is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it," she added.

Anusha and Jason reportedly parted ways in 2021 after dating for a brief period.

What did Jason say about the breakup

Sometime back, Jason, who was most recently seen in Heeramandi, talked about his relationship with Anusha in an interview with ETimes.

He said, “I have had a spiritual change in my life since then (his break-up), which has made me wiser. It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?”

“A huge problem with relationships today, and one of the main reasons for breakups and divorces is that people don't really listen to the other. They're only trying to put forth what they feel. That's the sad part. Only when you listen to what a person says, especially earlier on, that your relationship will last longer,” he added.