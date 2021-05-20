Arjun Bijlani calls out for private schools to slash fee amid Covid-19 crisis

It has been over a year since schools were shut and online learning took precedence, shifting classrooms to home. But despite the change in the mode of teaching, there hasn’t been much relief for parents — in terms of school fees — and they continue to struggle with the pandemic-induced lockdown as well as high expenditure on their children’s education. And actor Arjun Bijlani feels it’s important to raise the issue, and rectify things.

“The crisis we all are going through is difficult. Education is a must, and no one should miss out on it because of finance. In such a time, I feel everyone must come forward and support each other,” says Bijlani, who recently took to Twitter to draw the attention of the Maharashtra government about some “schools charging more than ₹5 to 10 lakhs per year” for online classes amid the pandemic.

The 38-year-old wonders why the price of online classes is the same as it was when schools were functioning normally. In fact, the Supreme Court has also advised schools to reduce the fees, which the actor feels is the need of the hour.

“I appreciate their sage advice! I hope the schools will take note of the situation and the demand, and will soon take action on the same,” he shares.

Right now, his biggest worry as a parent is explaining the new realities brought upon the pandemic to his five-year-old son, Ayaan.

“I’m worried about all the children out there who cannot understand the crisis and feel neglected. I want to urge all the parents to talk to them, make sure they’re comfortable and fathom the pandemic because it can have a major impact on their impressionable minds,” admits the actor, who’s a popular name on Indian television, and is also exploring the OTT space.

Currently, Bijlani is out of the country shooting an adventure reality show, and he admits that leaving behind his family as the virus crisis intensifies in the country, wasn’t an easy decision.

“Content became a necessary part of everyone’s life last year owing to the lockdown. As an actor, the responsibility of allowing your fans to catch a break, an escape, has become more vital. It’s definitely scary to work in such unprecedented times, but as one rightly said, ‘The show must go on’. I hope and pray that this crisis ends soon and for the better,” he concludes.