IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dies aged 80
Jessica Walter is known for playing Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development.(AFP)
Jessica Walter is known for playing Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development.(AFP)
tv

Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dies aged 80

Archer and Arrested Development star Jessica Walter has died. She played the sassy grandma Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:52 AM IST

US actor Jessica Walter, best known to modern audiences as the acerbic grandmother of cult comedy Arrested Development, has died aged 80, her agent told AFP Thursday.

The Emmy-winning actor appeared in dozens of TV shows and films such as Clint Eastwood's Play Misty for Me and her 1966 breakout role Grand Prix, before portraying the unhinged, martini-swilling Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," said daughter Brooke Bowman in a statement.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.

"While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

The offbeat tale of a wealthy and deeply dysfunctional Californian family, Arrested Development earned critical acclaim during its original run on Fox before it was canceled in 2006.

Following an impassioned campaign from its legion of fans, the show was revived on Netflix for a further two seasons, and it is regularly listed among the most influential modern TV sitcoms.

The show starred Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera and Portia de Rossi, with executive producer Ron Howard narrating.

"She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth," tweeted co-star Tony Hale.

"Love you Gangie," added Alia Shawkat, using the family's affectionate nickname for Lucille.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
arrested development

Related Stories

Actor Jason Bateman and Actor Jeffrey Tambor attend the Netflix Arrested Development Season 5 Premiere in Los Angeles.(AFP)
Actor Jason Bateman and Actor Jeffrey Tambor attend the Netflix Arrested Development Season 5 Premiere in Los Angeles.(AFP)
tv

Jason Bateman apologises for defending Jeffrey Tambor’s angry yelling on Arrested Development sets

By HT Correspondent | Press Trust of India, New York
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2018 08:33 PM IST
Jason Bateman is sorry for mansplaining toxic work culture to Jessica Walters who was once yelled at by co-star Jeffrey Tambor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP