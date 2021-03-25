IND USA
Sidharth Shukla and Abhinav Shukla were part of Bigg Boss 14.
As Sidharth Shukla asks school teachers to be lenient, Abhinav Shukla asks 'were you lenient as senior in Bigg Boss'

Abhinav Shukla and Sidharth Shukla are poking fun at each other on Twitter. The two got into a mock fight over Sidharth's recent tweets.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:10 PM IST

Actor Abhinav Shukla woke up and chose to fight this Thursday. Taking to Twitter, he decided to poke some fun at his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, Sidharth had wished good luck to students appearing for important exams and asked their teachers to be lenient. However, Abhinav seemed miffed that Sidharth was not very lenient himself as 'senior' inside the Bigg Boss house.

"Read an article of @sidharth_shukla asking a teacher to be lenient ! Bhai were you lenient as a senior in BB house ?? I am ready for a smart answer though," Abhinav wrote. Reacting to his tweet, Sidharth replied, "Bhai call karna ... Sab se pehle leniently Tereko teacher aur senior ka difference bataunga ..... Baki tu khud samajhdar hai Khud he samajhjayega (Brother, call me. First, I will leniently tell you the difference between a teacher and a senior. Otherwise you are so smart, you will understand everything)."

Abhinav replied, "Dekh bhai etna to mujhey pata tha tera jawaab smart hoga (See brother, I know you will have a smart answer ready for me) ! Now you agreed to be lenient so... calling you."

While Sidharth won season 13 of Bigg Boss, Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner on the latest season. Abhinav and Rubina entered the house together as a celebrity couple and were joined by Sidharth as a 'senior', who gave different tasks and challenges to the new contestants with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

On the show, Sidharth had said how Rubina and Abhinav have got an unfair advantage on the show as they always have each other's support. Abhinav could not reach the finals but the Rubina and he have amassed a big fan following since.

