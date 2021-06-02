Ashnoor Kaur, Kartikey Malviya rejoice as their CBSE board exams get cancelled: 'Now we are free'

TV actors Ashnoor Kaur and Kartikey Malviya, who were preparing for their board examinations, are relieved with the cancellation. The actors thanked the government for taking the decision, and ensuring everyone's safety.

Ashnoor is seen on the TV show Patiala Babes while Kartikey features in Radhakrishnn. Both actors are relieved as they can now focus on planning their career ahead.

Ashnoor told a leading daily, "Exams have been cancelled. To be honest, it feels really really nice and amazing. I just finished with all the calls to my friends and cousins who are in CBSE. We all kind of just celebrated over calls that the exam got over because you know more than the fear of exams it was the uncertainty that was killing us. We have some clarity now and you know that mental pressure and the anxiety is gone. We were constantly thinking ki exams honge yah nahi honge (will the exams be held or not)… Should we study or not. So basically now we are free.”

Ashnoor had also shared pictures of herself to express her relief on Tuesday. She captioned them as, "12thies will know the reason of my mood #cbseboardexams." She has also worked in movies such as Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.

12thies will know the reason of my mood🥳💃🏻 #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/BV4Tvp0B7U — Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur03) June 1, 2021

Kartikey also told the daily in a separate interview, "I feel like dancing I am so happy. At least now I don’t have to worry about how I'll manage and juggle between my work and exams. It's all settled and my parents are happy too. I have been an average student all my life and a news like this is a reason for celebration. But I will keep my books with me as a beautiful memory of my class twelve. I won’t look at them to study anymore." He is currently shooting in Gujarat.

CBSE and CISE have cancelled their board examinations for Class XII. The boards for Class X were earlier cancelled in April. "In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," the government had said in a statement.

