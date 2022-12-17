At manager's wedding, Hina Khan gets groom to shell out 1.1 lakh for shoes. Watch funny video

Hina Khan's negotiation skills were on full display at the recent wedding of her manager. A video from the ceremony showed how hard Hina haggled with the groom to shell out ₹1.11 lakh for the bridal party. (Also read: Hina Khan says she always wanted to be a journalist: 'I was a huge Barkha Dutt fan')

In a video shared on a paparazzo account, Hina was dressed in a yellow outfit for the wedding and joined on a stage by the groom and her manager, in a red bridal outfit. Hina announced to everyone that the groom has already given her ₹75,000 and promised to give the remaining ₹25,000 as well. This is when everyone reminded her that they are supposed to take ₹1.1 lakh. After some discussion, the groom agrees to give the bridal party ₹1.1 lakh because she was so happy to be getting married. He gave his bride a kiss on the forehead and smiled with everyone.

Hina's fans also loved her in the video. “Hina really loves her manager like a sister, toh ye saali wala ritual toh banta ha (this sister-in-law ritual is expected). Another wrote, “Hina looking so pretty.”

On Friday morning, Hina shared a video with her manager and asked her if she was feeling nervous. The manager, who is also named Hina, said that she wasn't nervous but just wanted to be ‘done’ with the wedding. The bride said that her outfit was too heavy and she finally realised what Hina has to deal with on the daily, Hina also attended the wedding reception of her manager in a pretty outfit.

Also spotted at the function were Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Aly and Jasmin twinned in matching black outfits while Hina wore a silver lehenga. Shehnaaz Gill was also at the party with Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Shehnaaz picked up Bharti's son Golla in her arms and walked inside with him. Shehnaaz wore a white saree with embroidery.

