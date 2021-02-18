Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'

Nehha Pendse, who is the new Anita Bhabhi on hit television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has reacted to the praise that came her way from the former Angoori Bhabhi, played by Shilpa Shinde. Nehha said she wishes to work with Shilpa one day.

Shilpa had played the iconic role of Angoori Bhabhi before she quit the show over a dispute with the makers. She was replaced by Shubhangi Atre Poorey. Now, Nehha has stepped into the shoes of Saumya Tandon, who quit the show after playing the role of Anita Bhabhi for years.

Commenting on Nehha taking up the role, Shilpa had told ETimes, "To be honest, it is not because we both are from Maharashtra but I genuinely like her because of her acting skills. I have seen her perform and she has a flair for comedy. She is pretty attractive too if we talk about looks. I remember when I was in the show and she entered another show named ‘May I Come in Madam’ I had said that she will be the perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi.”

Nehha reacted to her statement in an interview with Bollywood Life. She said, “It was very sweet of her. She really had no reason to praise me. In fact, we haven't even really met, but it was really very sweet of her. And I really respect that. I just felt really nice. I just hope I get to work with her someday."

Nehha is happy to play the role and further added, “Feels great to be a part of this iconic show, doing an iconic character. And such humble poeple on sets, they have accommodated me so well.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is a hit family sitcom that has aired more than 1400 episodes over six years. It also stars Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud.

