Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'
- Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
Nehha Pendse, who is the new Anita Bhabhi on hit television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has reacted to the praise that came her way from the former Angoori Bhabhi, played by Shilpa Shinde. Nehha said she wishes to work with Shilpa one day.
Shilpa had played the iconic role of Angoori Bhabhi before she quit the show over a dispute with the makers. She was replaced by Shubhangi Atre Poorey. Now, Nehha has stepped into the shoes of Saumya Tandon, who quit the show after playing the role of Anita Bhabhi for years.
Commenting on Nehha taking up the role, Shilpa had told ETimes, "To be honest, it is not because we both are from Maharashtra but I genuinely like her because of her acting skills. I have seen her perform and she has a flair for comedy. She is pretty attractive too if we talk about looks. I remember when I was in the show and she entered another show named ‘May I Come in Madam’ I had said that she will be the perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi.”
Nehha reacted to her statement in an interview with Bollywood Life. She said, “It was very sweet of her. She really had no reason to praise me. In fact, we haven't even really met, but it was really very sweet of her. And I really respect that. I just felt really nice. I just hope I get to work with her someday."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: From Kavita Kaushik walking out to Rakhi Sawant taking it below the belt, a look at worst fights
Nehha is happy to play the role and further added, “Feels great to be a part of this iconic show, doing an iconic character. And such humble poeple on sets, they have accommodated me so well.”
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is a hit family sitcom that has aired more than 1400 episodes over six years. It also stars Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'
- Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu: Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's sister calls his bond with Nikki 'cute, real'
- Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision
- Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayub Khan blames TRP for TV shows 'running despite storylines coming to an end'
- Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win
- Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season
- From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik
- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik can't believe how far they've come thanks to Bigg Boss 14, after nearly divorcing a year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, ₹10 lakh cash stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy
- From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, won’t do tasks anymore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox