Bharti Singh felt scared before delivery of second baby boy, reveals her water broke at home

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19. The two announced the happy news on their Instagram account and documented the journey on their YouTube channel. Bharti was seen getting emotional on the morning before delivery, as she revealed that her water broke at her home. Bharti Singh shared that she felt very scared after the doctor informed her that her water bag has burst.

What Bharti shared

Bharti said in the video, “Subah ke 6 baj rahe he, achanak se sab geela-geela ho gaya. Maine doctor ko phone kiya aur unhone bola ki apka jo water bag he woh burst ho gaya, hospital aa jao. Raat ko hi theek kar rahi thi aur aj jana par raha hai… mujhe itna darr (pauses as she gets emotional) (Its 6 in the morning and I felt it was wet everywhere. I called up the doctor and he told that my water has burst so I have to come to the hospital. I was just packing whole night and now I have to go I am so scared).”

Bharti went on to add, “Raat bhar se thoda uneasy tha… poore kapde, bed geela ho gaya. Dua karna sab sahi ho jaye (I felt uneasy whole night… then all the clothes, and the bed felt wet. Please pray that everything goes well).” Bharti also showed that she was carrying a small Ganpati murti along with her and prayed that everything would go fine during the delivery.

Later, Harsh took to Instagram to share that they have been blessed with a baby boy for the second time. “Limbachiya and sons 😍 again its a boy,” he wrote in the caption.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

After dating for a brief period, Bharti married Haarsh in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, in 2021 and announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. They shared a cute picture from their vacation in Switzerland to make the announcement.