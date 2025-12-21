Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bharti Singh felt scared before delivery of second baby boy, reveals her water broke at home

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 21, 2025 05:17 pm IST

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya have welcomed their second son on December 19. Bharti documented the journey of her pregnancy on her YouTube channel.

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19. The two announced the happy news on their Instagram account and documented the journey on their YouTube channel. Bharti was seen getting emotional on the morning before delivery, as she revealed that her water broke at her home.

Bharti Singh shared that she felt very scared after the doctor informed her that her water bag has burst.
Bharti Singh shared that she felt very scared after the doctor informed her that her water bag has burst.

What Bharti shared

Bharti said in the video, “Subah ke 6 baj rahe he, achanak se sab geela-geela ho gaya. Maine doctor ko phone kiya aur unhone bola ki apka jo water bag he woh burst ho gaya, hospital aa jao. Raat ko hi theek kar rahi thi aur aj jana par raha hai… mujhe itna darr (pauses as she gets emotional) (Its 6 in the morning and I felt it was wet everywhere. I called up the doctor and he told that my water has burst so I have to come to the hospital. I was just packing whole night and now I have to go I am so scared).”

Bharti went on to add, “Raat bhar se thoda uneasy tha… poore kapde, bed geela ho gaya. Dua karna sab sahi ho jaye (I felt uneasy whole night… then all the clothes, and the bed felt wet. Please pray that everything goes well).” Bharti also showed that she was carrying a small Ganpati murti along with her and prayed that everything would go fine during the delivery.

Later, Harsh took to Instagram to share that they have been blessed with a baby boy for the second time. “Limbachiya and sons 😍 again its a boy,” he wrote in the caption.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

After dating for a brief period, Bharti married Haarsh in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, in 2021 and announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. They shared a cute picture from their vacation in Switzerland to make the announcement.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Bharti Singh felt scared before delivery of second baby boy, reveals her water broke at home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On