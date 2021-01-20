Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin takes a dig at Nikki Tamboli, asks 'what is happening in the house'
Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who was recently voted out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, has slammed the participants for not being patient enough during a task on Tuesday's episode. When Jasmin exited the Bigg Boss house, host Salman Khan was seen wiping his tears even as her close friend Aly Goni cried.
Responding to a task where Nikki Tamboli became the first one to break a rule, Jasmin tweeted, "Ye kya ho raha hai yaar, mein task ke liye 28 ghante dabbe mein rahi thii aur ye log kuch ghante le liye bhi apne comforts and temptations Se door nahi reh paa rahe #biggboss14 (What is happening? I stayed inside a box during a task for 28 hours and these people cannot stay away from their comforts and temptations for a few hours)?"
On Tuesday, the housemates were divided into two teams and were supposed to stay in the garden area, making sure they do not go inside the house. Led by Rubina, one team consisted of Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The other team was led by Rahul Vaidya and Nikki, Aly Goni, Arshi Khan and Sonali Phogat were part of his team. Each time a contestant wished to use anything inside the house (the washroom, furniture, food items or their own personal stuff), they would be accompanied by the leader of the opposite team who would count the number of units used by him or her. The team with least usage of units would win and bag luxuries food items.
Nikki was the first one to go inside and take a bath, as she declared she did not want her own team to win. When Bigg Boss sent a few plates of food items like burger and fries, Sonali and Rakhi also joined Nikki and declared they could not stop themselves. While Sonali kept saying that there is no way they are going to get a chance to eat a burger inside the house, she did not eat it.
In a promo for Wednesday's episode, all the participants were seen gorging on a plate of pastries, even as Aly and Rubina tried their best to stop them. Rubina said that the act may lead to Bigg Boss cutting down on their ration for the week.
Jasmin also tweeted Tuesday night, "@nikkitamboli aap @RubiDilaik ke puppet ban gaye ho, same @RubiDilaik never played against her team even when her husband was in opposite team (Nikki Tamboli, you have become a puppet of Rubina Dilaik. Rubina never played against her own team even when her own husband was in the opposing team ) but today she manipulated you to play against your team soo smoothly, Madame ne pyaar Se aapko apne vash mein kar liya hai (Madame has taken you in her control, with love) #biggboss14."
