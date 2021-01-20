IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla fight, Devoleena Bhattacharjee threatens Nikki Tamboli
Aly Goni gets into a fight with Abhinav Shukla after Rubina and Rahul fight.(Colors)
Aly Goni gets into a fight with Abhinav Shukla after Rubina and Rahul fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla fight, Devoleena Bhattacharjee threatens Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 promo: After Rubina Dilaik pushed Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla intervened and ended up fighting with each other.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:35 AM IST

The latest entry on Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, will be seen engaging in her first ugly fight inside the house for the first time in this season on Wednesday's episode. On the other hand, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will be seen taking the frontline as they intervene in a fight between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

In a promo video for Wednesday's episode, Aly and Abhinav are seen stepping between Rahul and Rubina's fight that began in the last episode. Aly yells at Abinav, "Tu isko door rehne ko kyu bol raha hai (Why are you asking him to stay away)?" Abhinav angrily asks him, "Tu beech me kyu aya fir (Why did you step int)?" And they end up yelling at each other.

Aly and Abhinav intervene in Rahul-Rubina's fight.(Colors)
Aly and Abhinav intervene in Rahul-Rubina's fight.(Colors)


The fight between Rubina and Rahul began over the number of units used by each team during the task in Tuesday's episode. Rahul said, “You (Rubina) are just a bad person. Ye Abhinav khud ki biwi ka nahi, kisi aur ka sagaa kya hoga (Abhinav is not loyal to his wife, what will he do for others)?” Rubina was infuriated at this and yelled at the singer for bringing out her personal equation in the fight and task. “Tujh me dam nahi apni girlfriend ko le ke aye, kyu nahi le ke aye (You do not have the guts to get your girlfriend here, why did you not bring her)?,” she said. As she charged towards Rahul, asking him to stop bringing her personal life into it, she pushed him and Aly then intervened.

Rahul and Rubina in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rahul and Rubina in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)



The promo video also has a showdown between Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena. As Nikki uses various furniture in the house, just to make her own team lose the task, Devoleena gets angry and says she will get the task cancelled if Nikki does not stop. Nikki is then heard saying, "Apna vyaktitva hai nai Bigg Boss, aa jate hai aewein hee (They do not have their own personality and just walk in like that)."

Devoleena then enters the house, breaking rules of the task, and threatens Nikki, "Ab bol, mujhe tu bol abhi. Agar tu Nikita Tamboli hai na, mujhe tu bol abhi. Tujhe mai Weekend Ke Vaar pe dikhaungi (Now tell me, just tell me. If you are Nikki Tamboli, tell me. I will show you on Weekend Ka Vaar)."

Next, Bigg Boss offers another distraction for the contestants and places a plate of pastries in the house. Leaving the task and breaking all rules, everyone storms inside and starts eating. However, Aly and Rubina try their best to convince them to stop.

Meanwhile, Vikas is seen following Nikki as she asks him not to follow her. He says he wants something to eat but Nikki continues to eat, without offering him anything. They are even seen getting into a scuffle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Suhana Khan has shared new pictures on Instagram.
Suhana Khan has shared new pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Suhana Khan lets her eyes do the talking in dazzling new pics, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a couple of new pictures on social media. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Akshay Kumar was once rejected by a girl for being too 'shy'.
Akshay Kumar was once rejected by a girl for being too 'shy'.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar said he was too ‘shy’ to kiss the first girl he dated, got rejected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:07 AM IST
In a throwback video from The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar revealed that he was once rejected by a girl because he was too 'shy' to make any moves on her.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli broke the rules while Sonali Phogat and Rakhi Sawant talked about their craving for burgers when Bigg Boss offered burger and fries as an attraction for them to break rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
tv

Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Netflix show Pitta Kathalu, the Telugu version of Lust Stories, gives us a quick glimpse into the four stories and it seems to be touching upon some bold themes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to be together.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to be together.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to express her feelings for Aly Goni. She wrote how she was missing him after her exit from Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik in an ugly fight.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik in an ugly fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik pushes Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni intervenes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 105: Rubina Dilaik got angry when Rahul Vaidya dragged her equation with husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla in a fight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia said that her closeness with Eijaz Khan was not for the sake of the show.
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia said that her closeness with Eijaz Khan was not for the sake of the show.
tv

Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda.
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda.
tv

Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Both Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda have assured that there is no fight between them and what they perform on The Kapil Sharma Show is part of the script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zeeshan Khan plays Aryan on Kumkum Bhagya.
Zeeshan Khan plays Aryan on Kumkum Bhagya.
tv

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
tv

Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Actor Shivin Narang says why he did not take up much work on TV last year. He also talks about his 2020 plans and adds that he is keen on exploring OTT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
tv

Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta is back on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta is back on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back on the show, says Eijaz Khan is an honest man

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Vikas Gupta re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house on Monday's episode, after spending some time outside due to health issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena enters as Eijaz's proxy, says he has been wrong at times

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan and she has said she will maintain his equations in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
tv

Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh will never accept her or their kids publicly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
tv

Sunil jokes Dr Mashoor Gulati was more difficult to play than Gutthi. Here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Sunil Grover joked that he found it more difficult to play Dr Mashoor Gulati than Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show, as he got accustomed to wearing women's clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have an ugly fight.
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have an ugly fight.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya drags Abhinav in fight with Rubina, here's her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The promo for Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya dragging each other's personal lives into an argument. While Abhinav Shukla comes to Rubina's rescue, Aly Goni comes out in support of Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP