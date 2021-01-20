Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni-Abhinav Shukla fight, Devoleena Bhattacharjee threatens Nikki Tamboli

The latest entry on Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, will be seen engaging in her first ugly fight inside the house for the first time in this season on Wednesday's episode. On the other hand, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will be seen taking the frontline as they intervene in a fight between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

In a promo video for Wednesday's episode, Aly and Abhinav are seen stepping between Rahul and Rubina's fight that began in the last episode. Aly yells at Abinav, "Tu isko door rehne ko kyu bol raha hai (Why are you asking him to stay away)?" Abhinav angrily asks him, "Tu beech me kyu aya fir (Why did you step int)?" And they end up yelling at each other.

Aly and Abhinav intervene in Rahul-Rubina's fight.(Colors)





The fight between Rubina and Rahul began over the number of units used by each team during the task in Tuesday's episode. Rahul said, “You (Rubina) are just a bad person. Ye Abhinav khud ki biwi ka nahi, kisi aur ka sagaa kya hoga (Abhinav is not loyal to his wife, what will he do for others)?” Rubina was infuriated at this and yelled at the singer for bringing out her personal equation in the fight and task. “Tujh me dam nahi apni girlfriend ko le ke aye, kyu nahi le ke aye (You do not have the guts to get your girlfriend here, why did you not bring her)?,” she said. As she charged towards Rahul, asking him to stop bringing her personal life into it, she pushed him and Aly then intervened.

Rahul and Rubina in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)









The promo video also has a showdown between Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena. As Nikki uses various furniture in the house, just to make her own team lose the task, Devoleena gets angry and says she will get the task cancelled if Nikki does not stop. Nikki is then heard saying, "Apna vyaktitva hai nai Bigg Boss, aa jate hai aewein hee (They do not have their own personality and just walk in like that)."

Devoleena then enters the house, breaking rules of the task, and threatens Nikki, "Ab bol, mujhe tu bol abhi. Agar tu Nikita Tamboli hai na, mujhe tu bol abhi. Tujhe mai Weekend Ke Vaar pe dikhaungi (Now tell me, just tell me. If you are Nikki Tamboli, tell me. I will show you on Weekend Ka Vaar)."

Next, Bigg Boss offers another distraction for the contestants and places a plate of pastries in the house. Leaving the task and breaking all rules, everyone storms inside and starts eating. However, Aly and Rubina try their best to convince them to stop.

Meanwhile, Vikas is seen following Nikki as she asks him not to follow her. He says he wants something to eat but Nikki continues to eat, without offering him anything. They are even seen getting into a scuffle.

