IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan cry as Bigg Boss asks them to pack Vikas Gupta's luggage
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan cry as Bigg Boss asks them to pack Vikas Gupta's luggage

Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla will convince Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant to ditch their own teams, Vikas Gupta will exit the show.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:08 AM IST

Rakhi Sawant will be seen praying for a speedy recovery of Vikas Gupta, as Bigg Boss asks the housemates to pack his things up on Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Arshi Khan, who often fought with him, was also seen crying.

The promo video for Thursday's episode shows Rahul Vaidya trying to convince Arshi to ditch her own team (for the captaincy task) and favour him and Aly Goni. "Ek task ke liye bhool mat jana ghar me kaun apna hai (Do not forget your own people, just for a task)," he says. Arshi does not respond to him.

On the other side, Abhinav Shukla is also seen trying to entice Rakhi Sawant to switch sides. Rakhi and Abhinav lead the two teams fighting for captaincy this week.

Later, Vikas is seen crying, saying he is unwell. Soon, Bigg Boss announces that the housemates must pack bags for Vikas and Aly says, "Gaya Vikas (He is gone)."


Rakhi is seen praying for Vikas and even Arshi is seen crying. Interestingly, it was Arshi who played an important part in Vikas' eviction the first time.

After entering the show as a challenger during mid-season finale last month, Vikas was kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 when he pushed Arshi into the swimming pool, following a fight.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
bollywood

Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
READ FULL STORY
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
bollywood

Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Rajesh Kumar played the lead role in Excuse Me Madam.(Instagram)
Rajesh Kumar played the lead role in Excuse Me Madam.(Instagram)
tv

Rajesh Kumar on Excuse Me Madam going off air: 'It was a setback for everyone'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Rajesh Kumar, of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame, was seen in the lead role in Excuse Me Madam that was pulled down recently, months after going on air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti Singh at dinner in Mumbai.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Jasmin Singh was spotted hanging out with some industry friends after her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house. She met with Bharti Singh and others and even showed off her new hair colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma with his mother and daughter Anayra.
Kapil Sharma with his mother and daughter Anayra.
tv

Kapil Sharma shares cute pic of daughter Anayra to wish his mom on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Kapil Sharma shared pictures on his mother's birthday celebrations. Also featuring in one of them was his daughter Anayra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant calls Vikas Gupta, her "bhai" on the show,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi, Arshi cry as Bigg Boss asks them to pack Vikas's luggage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla will convince Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant to ditch their own teams, Vikas Gupta will exit the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant and Eijaz Khan have been fighting ever since she became the captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
tv

Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Gorging on til ladoos and gud chikkis while celebrating the festival in a low-key manner at home is what these celebs plan for Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
tv

Jaya Prada says Dharmendra was the biggest flirt back in the day, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:54 PM IST
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Jaya Prada revealed that Dharmendra used to be a flirt, back in the day. Watch a promo of the upcoming episode here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
tv

Shashank Vyas on diversifying: Was getting comfortable doing TV, wasn’t growing

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
After a successful career on television, Shashank Vyas now wants to focus on doing films and web shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sriti Jha is not just an actor but also a poet.
Sriti Jha is not just an actor but also a poet.
tv

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha talks about being asexual in her viral poem. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha's poem 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual', from last year, is going viral online. Several social media users have called her brave for sharing her experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Gopal Varma terms Bollywood lawsuit against news channels ‘too late’ and juvenile.
Ram Gopal Varma terms Bollywood lawsuit against news channels ‘too late’ and juvenile.
tv

Ram Gopal Varma banned by artist's union for non-payment of 1.25 cr dues

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:47 PM IST
FWICE has banned its 32 unions from working with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, after he refused to make payments amounting to 1.25 crore to artists and technicians he had worked with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Winget played lead role in Beyhadh.(Twitter)
Jennifer Winget played lead role in Beyhadh.(Twitter)
tv

Jennifer Winget refused to shoot Beyhadh 2 for the web, says Paras Madan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Actor Paras Madan has claimed Jennifer Winget refused to shoot for the web, adding that the show would have fared well on digital platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat said that she has feelings for Aly Goni.
Sonali Phogat said that she has feelings for Aly Goni.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya calls Sonali’s declaration of love for Aly a game 'strategy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi feels that Sonali Phogat's confession that she has feelings for Aly Goni is her strategy to survive nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures on Instagram.
Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures on Instagram.
tv

Anjum Fakih shares new pic in snug dress, blames weight gain on quarantine

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures from the sets of her show. The actor appears to have gained some weight and has put the blame on quarantining at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
tv

Family Man 2 teaser: Frenetic search is on as Manoj Bajpayee’s Sri goes missing

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Family Man Season 2 teaser: Terrible things are afoot at both the home and work front but Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant is nowhere to be found. Will he make an appearance before it is too late?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
tv

Fan asks Jasmin Bhasin about Nikki Tamboli’s feelings for Aly Goni, see reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli confessing that she likes Aly Goni. Jasmin fell in love with Aly, her best friend, during Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP