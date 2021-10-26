Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts as fan says emoji she used to slam Vishal Kotian is used to call someone ‘hot’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee often shares her opinions about the show and its contestants. On Tuesday, she slammed Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian and added a ‘hot face emoji’ in her tweet. In no time, a fan pointed out that she used the wrong emoji.

On Tuesday, Devoleena posted, “Kaunsa insaan hai yeh #VishalKotian... (hot face emoji) #BB15 @BiggBoss.” Soon, a fan corrected her and said, “Devo, here on Twitter, we use this emoji for hot people.” To which Devoleena replied: “I thought it’s super disgusting plus angry.”

Devoleena often tweets about Bigg Boss contestants. She has been appreciating and criticising the developments of this season as well. Last week, when Donal Bisht got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, Devoleena came out in her support. She tweeted, “In fact, I would say nobody even tried to understand her. They simply judged her. And then ignored. Hope she makes her way out.”

Earlier in an episode, when Simba Nagpal accused Umar Riaz of nepotism, Devoleena took the latter's side and seemed to take a dig at Shamita Shetty. She tweeted, “How can #UmarRiaz be a nepo kid? Kuch bhi matlab (It makes no sense). In the whole lot, I can see only one who seems privileged & should be grateful to be part of #BB15 again,that too without much contribution in the past. Rest all seems interesting.”

Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with the NDTV Imagine show, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. She later played the role of Gopi Ahem Modi or ‘Gopi Bahu’ in Star Plus' long-running show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In 2019, she entered as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 but soon opted out due to health issues. She later appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy and locked horns with contestants such as Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Paras Chhabra.