Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to Vicky Jain trying to slap her, says 'Aisa kuch bhi nahin tha'

Bigg Boss 17: A few days ago, it seemed that Vicky Jain tried to slap Ankita Lokhande during a heated conversation. Ankita looked shocked at that moment. Now, Ankita's mother Vandana Pandis Lokhande has reacted to the viral moment and said that the incident was entirely misunderstood. She also added that Vicky would never raise his hand because they are a 'loving couple.' (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks shocked as Vicky Jain tries to slap her on national TV during argument. Watch) Ankita Lokhande's mother has reacted to Vicky Jain raising his hand to slap her.

Ankita's mother reacts to alleged slap

Ankita's mother was asked by Indiaforums to react to the incident inside the Bigg Boss house. Her reaction was later posted on Instagram. She said, “Bilkul galat tha woh. Kyun ki main janti hu Vicky ko. Mere saath mein rehte hai woh. Toh I know them very well. Yeh bilkul galat hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. Kyunki woh bahut loving couple hai aur unko ek dusre ko pyar karne wala mila hai (That was entirely mistaken. Because I know Vicky. He stays with me. So I know them very well. It is entirely mistaken. Nothing of that sort happened. They are a loving couple and they love each other very much).”

What happened with Vicky and Ankita in Bigg Boss

It all began last week in the Bigg Boss house where Vicky Jain was seen arguing with Abhishek Kumar over food items. Ankita was then seen trying to talk in between, when Vicky got irritated and tried to raise his hand on Ankita and she appeared to be in shock for a moment. Several users reacted to the incident and called out Vicky's behaviour in the comments.

Vicky's mother lashed out at Ankita

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been arguing and fighting inside the Bigg Boss house about different issues ever since the new season began. In an earlier episode in November, Ankita and Vicky got to chat with their mothers. Vicky's mother was furious at how he and Ankita were fighting inside the Bigg Boss house and mentioned Ankita kicking him and throwing slippers at him. “Tumhari ladai ghar mein kabhi nahi hui. Batao, Ankita paer maar rahi hai, chappal phekk rahi hai (You never fought at home. Here, Ankita is kicking him, throwing slippers at him),” she said.

