Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra reacts as Samarth Jurel mimics him in front of Salman Khan, leaves everyone in splits. Watch

Dharmendra will join as the special guest for the New Year's Eve episode of Bigg Boss 17. In the new promo shared by the makers of the show, Salman Khan was seen announcing to the inmates of the house that Dharmendra would be there to celebrate with them. Salman Khan asked whether Samarth Jurel would be able to entertain Dharmendra. Samarth responded with a mimicry of Dharmendra that left everyone in splits. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Dharmendra joins Salman Khan, dances to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song from Animal. Watch) Samarth Jurel did a mimicry of Dharmendra in the new episode.

Samarth's mimicry of Dharmendra

In the teaser shared by Colors TV on Instagram on Sunday, all the contestants are seen screaming in excitement as they see Dharmendra on stage. Salman wishes them a happy new year in advance and tells that Dharmendra will be joining in for the episode for all the celebrations as a special guest. Next, he asks contestant Samarth Jurel, "Swagat nahi karoge inka (Will you not welcome him properly)?" To this, Samarth is seen mimicking Dharmendra and referring to his kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His expression leaves the rest of the contestants in splits. Dharmendra also took the mimicry like an absolute sport and said with a smile, "Smart boy!"

Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 17

An earlier teaser promo had showed Dharmendra having a gala time with Salman Khan and others on the Bigg Boss stage. They were also joined by singer Mika Singh and Salman's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Dharmendra also tried the viral Jamal Kudu step from son Bobby Deol's latest release Animal. He held a glass with his mouth and tried to balance it while dancing to the song Jamal Kudu. Salman was also seen trying to balance the glass on his head, but the next moment, it fell, and he caught it with his hands.

Dharmendra celebrated his 88th birthday earlier this month. He was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he and Shabana Azmi play long lost lovers who meet and share a romance again in their twilight years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. In the movie, Alia Bhatt's Rani and Ranveer Singh's Rocky meet each other while searching for the connection that their respective grandparents once shared. The Shabana-Dharmendra romance plays out to old Hindi songs in the film.

