Bigg Boss 17: Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra, others will enter the house to support these contestants

A bunch of former Bigg Boss contestants will be seen entering the house this week ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale on Sunday. These five celebrities will be seen extending support to their favourite finalist each. From the names floating around, actors like Pooja Bhatt and Karan Kundrra will be seen on the reality show this week. (Also Read: Bigg Boss winners complete list from season 1 to 16, prize money and more: Know all details ahead of BB17 grand finale) Pooja Bhatt and Karan Kundrra to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house in the finale week

Who is entering the house this week?

As per the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Bigg Boss Tak, Pooja Bhatt will be seen supporting actor Mannara Chopra on the show. Pooja, an actor and filmmaker, was the fourth runner-up in last year's Bigg Boss OTT 2. Karan Kundrra will be there to back stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Karan, an actor last seen in the movie Thank You For Coming last year, was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 15 in 2022.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Apart from these, Inspector Avinash actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot will enter the house to support Abhishek Kumar. Additionally, producer Sandip Sikchand will appear on the show to endorse Arun Mashettey. Bollywood and Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar will also be on the show to support actor Ankita Lokhande.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Mannara

Pooja Bhatt isn't the only actor Mannara is attracting support from. Her cousin Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to send a shoutout to Mannara ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale.

Priyanka shared a still of Mannara from the Bigg Boss house and wrote, " Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS."

Recently, Priyanka's mother and producer Madhu Chopra also shared a message for Mannara. In the video message, Madhu said, “Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck.”

The Bigg Boss 17 finale will air on Colors TV and stream on JioCinema this Sunday from 9 to 12 pm.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.