Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan interrogates Abhishek Kumar's mom, Ankita Lokhande's sister-in-law. Watch

Bigg Boss 17: This weekend, family members of the remaining contestants, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar have been called on the show to talk about them. The new promo shows host Salman Khan putting up all the uncomfortable questions for Ankita Lokhande's mom and sister-in-law as well as for Abhishek Kumar's mom, who appeared on the show. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks angry as Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain and says ‘Ye yahaan biwi ke naam pe hai’ Salman Khan will be seen talking to Ankita Lokhande's mom and sister-in-law about her and Vicky Jain in upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17.

Salman hints what could happen to Ankita and Vicky's relationship

Another promo shows Salman asking Ankita Lokhande's mom and Vicky's sister-in-law about his mom saying that she was against Vicky and Ankita's marriage. Vicky's sister-in-law said “Bahut galat statement hai (it is a very wrong statement)."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ankita's mom said that she too was surprised with what Vicky's mom said. Hinting at the repercussions of such a statement, Salman said, “Vicky has got to take a stand. Son and mother wo to apne aap ko chhodenge nahi, to isme kya hoga ki… (Vicky and his mom won't leave each other and in this case, he and Ankita may get separated).”

The viewers however remain divided over Ankita and Vicky. Many claimed that the channel was whitewashing Ankita's image and some said it was Vicky's mom who fell prey to the media's questions.

Abhishek Kumar's mom defends him

Questioning Abhishek Kumar's mom about his quarrelsome attitude, Salman Khan asked his mom if he was doing it all for the show or if that was his real personality. His mom confirmed that Abhishek was like that in real life and had got that from his family, from his father in particular. After saying “Woh aisa hi hai (he is like that in real life)”, his mom did add that he cannot stand for what's wrong.

When Salman asked her if getting angry over everything, slapping someone was right, his mom said, “Uske papa bhi aise hi hain (his father is also the same).” Salman recalled how she had denied that he was not slapped by his father and said, “Marna chahiye tha, bachpan se har weekly 3-4 bar marna chahiye tha (his dad should have beaten him 3-4 times per week)”. She said that his father had not broken the TV set and slapped in front of Isha and added that every kid gets some beating while growing up. Reacting to it, Salman reacted in sarcasm, “Mar khane ke bavjud aisa hi hai (he is like that despite all that beating)!"

Shahid and Kriti on Bigg Boss

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will also be seen promoting their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on the show. They will shake a leg with Salman on Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai from Shahid's 2013 action comedy Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place