Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar evicted by Ankita Lokhande after he slapped Samarth Jurel. Watch

Bigg Boss: In an unexpected turn of events, Abhishek Kumar was asked to leave the Bigg Boss house after getting physical with Samarth Jurel. In an earlier episode, he gave a tight slap to Samarth Jurel when he tried to annoy him during a fight. Now, the makers have shared a new teaser promo that showed the house captain Ankita Lokhande had the power regarding the decision on Abhishek's stay in the house. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gives a hard slap to Samarth, contestants are shocked; Riteish Deshmukh shows support) Abhishek Kumar bid an emotional farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

Abhsihek Kumar is evicted

In the new teaser promo shared by the makers on their social media accounts, Bigg Boss was seen asking Ankita Lokhande, "Aap bataiye, Abhishek ne jo galti ki hain... uski kya saza honi chahiye (After the mistake that Abhishek has done, what should be his punishment)?" To this, Abhishek is seen requesting her not to show him the door. Ankita, who looks solemn, then responds: "Bigg Boss, Abhishek ko ye ghar chod kar jaana chahiye (Bigg Boss, Abhishek should leave the house)."

Abhishek is then seen requesting Bigg Boss that he does not want to leave the game. Bigg Boss announces that the decision of the captain is final, so his journey in the house has now come to and end. As he prepares to leave the house at the end, the rest of the contestants are seen bidding an emotional farewell. Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan were seen in tears.

Fan reactions

Abhishek's eviction did not sit well with many fans on social media, who said it was unfair. Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula commented: "Whattttt!" One fan comment read: "Samarth and Isha should be thrown out too in that case!" Another wrote, "We want him back... he does not deserve to go." "Who is she to decide this all?" asked another user in the comments.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's argument

It all happened in an earlier episode where Isha and Samarth were seen teasing Abhishek. Isha called Abhishek ‘mental bhopu’ and he said, "Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main. Tune mujhe mental karke chod diya (I was crazy in love with you. You gave me mental issues)." Then, Isha said that everyone saw Abhishek pretending to be claustrophobic the other day and told him to break the TV if he was so angry. He was trying to speak, when Samarth put a paper into his mouth. Abhishek threw the paper away and turned around to smack Samarth across the face.

