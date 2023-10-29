Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal becomes the first contestant to get evicted from the house

Actor and model Soniya Bansal became the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The contestants were asked to choose who gets evicted between Soniya and Sana Raees Khan, the two contestants who got the lowest audience votes this week. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Uorfi Javed says she is 100% in the team of Mannara Chopra) Soniya Bansal gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17

First eviction

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss left it to the housemates to decide who they want to see get evicted out of Soniya and Sana. The housemates voted Soniya over Sana and attributed her lack of visibility to their decision. Soniya consequently made an emotional exit from the show.

Who's Soniya Bansal?

Soniya started her career in modelling before foraying into acting with Hindi films like Naughty Gang (2019), Dubki (2021), and Game 100 Crore Ka (2022), starring Shakti Kapoor. The 27-year-old actor from Agra last appeared in two Telugu films this year – Dheera and Yes Boss.

Contestants left

After the first eviction, the remaining contestants are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Mannara Chopra, and wild card contestants Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel.

What else happened in this episode?

While the eviction was clearly the highlight, some guests and celebrities graced the latest episode as well. Among these were actors Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra, who'll be seen co-hosting Temptation Island India: Pyaar Ki Pariksha, which will premiere on November 3 on Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan also introduced his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, who will now host the episode every Sunday, where they'll be seen roasting the contestants. The trio also put up an entertaining act in this episode.

Bigg Boss 17 airs at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

