Debina Bonerjee responds to trolls calling her 'choti haathi, mini haathi': 'They are like music to my ears'

Debina Bonerjee has revealed that trolls call her "chota haathi, mini haathi (small elephant, baby elephant)" but she added that she treats it all "like music" and works towards being her best. She recently had her second child, daughter Divisha, and is currently taking care of the young ones. (Also read| Debina Bonnerjee: I’m not in a rush to please others) Debina Bonnerjee talks about weight loss after pregnancy

Trolls call her ‘baby elephant’

She said in her recent vlog, "You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko (Do not stop working hard). When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best. The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye (Let the abuses come). Then, I get more motivation. If I wear loose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. I Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again…just like I did in Maldives. I dream of it and keep working out."

Debina Bonnerjee has been sharing her motherhood journey on social media and often shares updates about her two little daughters — Lianna and Divisha — on her Youtube channel.

Debina's new vlog

In her latest vlog, Debina also informed fans that her mom is back in her house, but she now hopes to continue doing all the work that she could manage. She said she will continue to cook four meals for her kids and also plans to stick to her routine.

Debina's fitness journey

Talking about her fitness journey post-motherhood, Debina told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, “I’m not able to lose the fat as yet. Everyday, there are some comments on social media talking about my physical appearance. All these things put pressure on you, but I feel this is one stage that you have to enjoy.”

She added, “The moment I try to go stricter on my diet, the milk production goes for a toss as I am a lactating mother. So, I am taking it easy because my baby is a priority right now. I want to go with the flow and take my own time in losing this baby fat."

