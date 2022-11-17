Debina Bonnerjee brings baby girl home, shares glimpse of her grand welcome with cake and balloons. See pics

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary gave a special welcome to their baby girl. Debina took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the grand welcome for the little one as their home was decorated with foil balloons. She shared the sneak peak of a dreamy cake with a baby girl on it. On November 11, Debina and Gurmeet became parents to their second daughter, almost eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee shares video of daughter from hospital, calls her miracle baby)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Debina shared the pictures of her house decorated with pink and white balloons. A foil balloon with ‘Welcome baby' was hung, and a small table near the sofa was covered with shimmer foil curtains. The entrance of the house was decorated with purple, light pink and white balloons. It also had a white foot-shaped foil balloon, which read, “It is a girl!” Debina also shared the picture a white cake with a baby girl with angle wings sleeping on it.

Debina Bonnerjee shares the pictures of balloons and cake to welcome her second daughter via Instagram Stories.

Sharing the first pictures of the living room of the home, Debina wrote, “Love… Home coming with my little miracle. ” With another picture, Debina wrote, “How lovely.” Sharing the cake on Instagram stories, she wrote, “Blessed with the best. Thank you Jeevi masi (aunty) for all the lovely decor and all the love you give me and my babies @jeevitaoberio. This yum yum cake, loved it." She also shared a picture featuring her dog and wrote, “My excited paw baby.”

Debina and Gurmeet married in 2011. The couple first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they essayed the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna on April 3 this year. On Instagram, they had posted a clip with their baby announcement, and wrote, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

