Devoleena Bhattacharjee claps back at trolls mocking her 7-month-old baby’s skin colour, using racial slurs

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee fiercely defended her seven-month-old son, Joy, after online trolls mocked his skin tone, calling out the hate and slamming the abusers as “low lives” for targeting an innocent child. Her powerful response has drawn widespread support and reignited conversations around online bullying and colourism. After sharing photos of her son Joy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee faced hateful comments and racial slurs. She exposed the trolls on Instagram, condemning their behaviour.

Devoleena shuts down social media trolls

After lovingly sharing photos of her son to mark his seventh-month milestone, Devoleena was met with outrageously hateful comments from a few social media users. Some even resorted to racial slurs, calling her child a“terrorist,” mocking his complexion and writing derogatory remarks such as “yeh kitna kaala hai” about the innocent infant.

Screenshots of Devoleena Bhattacharya's Instagram stories.

Rather than ignore the abuse, Devoleena chose to expose the culprits. She posted screenshots of the hurtful comments to her Instagram Stories and responded with blistering criticism, asking how these individuals could be engineers, musicians or civilised humans given their mindset, and publicly highlighting their profiles for all to see.

She labelled such trolls “low lives,” condemning their behaviour and calling attention to the dangerous culture of colourism prevalent online. Her fans and well-wishers rallied around her immediately, offering support and solidarity.

Screenshots of Devoleena Bhattacharya's Instagram stories.

Fans show support

One social fan wrote, “Mam jo log kehte hai ki aapka beta kala hai to shayad log bhul gaye hai ki Shri Krishna bhi aise hi the. Aapka beta bahut cute hai. God bless you bachcha, happy family (Ma'am, those who say your son is dark-skinned may have forgotten that Lord Krishna looked the same. Your son is very cute. God bless the little one and your happy family.)”

Another fan wrote, “Di bhale hi sab log troll kare, but hum aapke sath hai, support aur respect karte hai hum aapki. (Sister, even if everyone trolls you, we are with you, we support you, and have great respect for you.” A third fan wrote, “She ate all the trolls in her IG stories”

Devoleena's career and motherhood

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the long-running Star Plus show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, becoming a household name across India. She later dabbled in reality TV, participating in Bigg Boss seasons 13, 14, and 15. Her straightforward nature and candid opinions earned her fans and critics.

In December 2022, Devoleena surprised fans by announcing her marriage to Shahnawaz Shaikh, a gym trainer and her long-time friend, in a quiet court ceremony. The interfaith union drew attention, but Devoleena gracefully shut down trolls and celebrated their relationship unapologetically. In December 2024, she embraced motherhood, welcoming a baby boy named Joy.