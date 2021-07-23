Devoleena Bhattacharjee supports Suresh Raina after he was trolled for match comments: 'We ever gonna stop this?'

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has supported former cricketer Suresh Raina after he faced criticism over his comments. He is facing flak for comments he made during the commentary at the opening game of the fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

A Twitter user wrote, "#SureshRaina was brutally trolled, 'some' people are calling him casteist 'just' because in an interview he said, 'I THINK I AM A #BRAHMIN'. Well we will have fundamental right to acknowledge our heritage. Isnt it? Is it a crime? Why people are offended? @ImRaina."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee replied to the user, "The problem is Within the Society…Castiesm is there..Very much there..in fact jo iske khilaaf bolte hai unke ghar mein hi sabse zyada shayad ho (whoever speaks against this are also the ones who practise it at home)..Sad but True..Are we ever gonna stop this? And top of it there should be strong law against Trolling…"

The problem is Within the Society…Castiesm is there..Very much there..infact jo iske khilaaf bolte hai unke ghar mein hi sabse zyada shayad ho..Sad but True..Are we ever gonna stop this? And top of it there should be strong law against Trolling… https://t.co/ELf8Msj65g — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) July 23, 2021





Suresh Raina was asked by the commentator about his connection with Chennai and how he has embraced the culture. In reply, he said, "I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture... I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)... I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there."

Devoleena often voices her opinion on several social issues. Recently she spoke about patriarchal rules on women and moral policing. On Instagram, Devoleena had shared a video in which she was heard lip-sying to a man's question, "Tu ladki hoke itni gaaliyaan kahase deti hai (How do abuse like that being a girl)?" She had replied "muh se (with my mouth)".

She had captioned her post, "Gaali toh jaise ladko ki pushteni khazana hai…Ladki chote kapde nahi pehen sakti. Ladki gaadi nahi chala sakti. Ladki ulte jawab nahi de sakti. Ladki kama nahi sakti. Ladki ghar ka beta nahi ban sakti. (It's as if only boys inherit abuses from their ancestors. Girls can't wear short dresses. Girls can't drive. Girls can't answer back. Girls can't earn. Girls can't be the son of the house.)."

"Ladki raat ko ghum nahi sakti. Ladki smoke nahi kar sakti. Ladki daaru nahi pee sakti. Ladki affairs nahi kar sakti. Ladki yeh nahi woh nahi…. Tum sabki toh main… (Girls can't roam at night. Girls can't smoke. Girls can't drink. Girls can't have affairs. Girls can't do this and that. You all will have it from me)," she had added.

Devoleena is known for essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena had appeared on Bigg Boss season 13. However, she had to exit the show due to her health. Fans later saw her as a proxy contestant on Bigg Boss 14.