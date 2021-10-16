Did Bigg Boss 15 copy US artist's flamingo sculpture worth 3.7 crore?

The Bigg Boss 15 art department is being called out online for seemingly plagiarising an American artist's work. The giant flamingo installation inside the Bigg Boss house this season looks much like artist Matthew Mazzotta's installation.

Diet Sabya, the popular Instagram account which often calls out celebrities and designers for illegally copying other artists' works, made a post about the same. “Bigg Boss set designer really said, ‘let me give them artttt’,” read the caption on the post which compared the two pieces.

Matthew's art installation was commissioned for Tampa airport for $520,000 ( ₹3.7 crore) last year. Titled Home, it is supposed to get installed next year. Matthew even shared a computer rendition of the artwork on his Instagram page after the piece was commissioned. “Just Announced: I received a commission to create a new public artwork for the Tampa International Airport. Here is the rendering. We will fabricate and install by the end of the year,” he wrote in his post. He has not reacted to the plagiarism allegations yet.

The flamingo is a new installation inside the Bigg Boss house. This year, the show has a ‘jungle theme’ and both indoors and outdoors have been decorated according to the theme.

Bigg Boss 15 kicked off last month. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes air on Saturday and Sunday nights when host Salman Khan pulls up contestants, calling them our for their behaviour throughout the week. On his radar this time is singer Afsana Khan, who threw slippers at Shamita Shetty, age-shamed her and even called her a ‘gandi, ghatiya (bad, cheap)’ woman.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Fans call Shamita Shetty 'wonderful' as she offers Miesha her sandals after learning of her parents' death

Before Bigg Boss returned on television, a shorter version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT was aired on Colors’ app, Voot. The show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal was crowned the winner. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were also part of the show and got an entry into Bigg Boss 15 as well.

Other contestants on Bigg Boss 15 include Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhansushali, Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer.