Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia on Ram Lalla darshan: ‘PM Modi has done a lot for for sanatanis after he came to power’

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, recently visited Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has done a lot for sanatanis since he came to power. She was left in awe of Lord Ram’s statue and said that the divine light she saw on His face was her imagination. Also read: Dipika Chikhlia on Adipurush row: 'Ramayana is not for entertainment Dipika Chikhlia talked about her recent Ram Lalla darshan in Ayodhya.

Dipika praised PM Narendra Modi

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, she said, “After PM Modi came to power, he has done a lot for sanatanis (followers of sanātana dharma) and this should have happened long ago but is still better late than never. However, the place that is God's territory and a site of pilgrimage has to be given significance.”

Dipika on Lord Ram’s darshan

While sharing her experience after Lord Ram’s darshan, she added, “It is beyond my imagination that I have seen so much divine light on Lord Ram’s face; it is beyond my comprehension, I have not seen it anyplace, and tears welled up in my eyes when I saw Him yesterday. I knew that this is Lord Ram’s birth place, therefore Ram Ji is present here. After the construction of the grand temple, I will come again to seek the blessings of the Lord Ram. May God take away the sorrows of the devotees who visit Ram Lalla.”

Dipika was also known for her debut film Sun Meri Laila, opposite Raj Kiran and three Hindi films Rupaye Dus Karod, Ghar Ka Chiraag and Khudai. She also worked in Vikram Aur Betaal. Dipika is busy in shooting for the show Dhartiputra Nandini.