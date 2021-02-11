Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show

After a number of hit TV shows, actor Aniruddh Dave has got another feather in his cap. While he is preparing to welcome fatherhood soon, the actor has also turned director. The Patiala Babes actor admits he always wanted to direct and will be pursuing his interest further.

Speaking about his inspiration in direction, Dave says, “Direction was always on my mind and for me, directing is not only calling the shots, it’s about giving shape to your vision. Series like Gullak and Paatal Lok were phenomenal and I loved the way they were directed. Moreover, Abhishek Sharma and Prosit Roy are some of the directors who inspire me. I have also always loved Anurag Kashyap’s way of directing.”

Dave turned director with a crime based show and is thrilled that actor Ronit Roy came on board for the same. He adds, “I was nervous when I met him initially and narrated the story to him. Ronit da is one of the most talented actors we have and has done some great work and continues to do so. He has witnessed the golden era of Indian television. Whether it was the saas bahu sagas, or Adaalat, he was different in each show and people still remember him for his performances. Directing him for this series is a memorable experience. I started my career from TV and there is no one bigger than Ronit Da. His command over Hindi is exceptional and the way he articulates is commendable. It means a lot to me and I am grateful to him that I could start my directorial journey with a stalwart like him.”