Divyanka Tripathi shares holiday pictures from Italy after getting robbed there

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya recently returned from their trip to Italy, but their vacation became distressing when they were robbed during their stay. The couple lost valuable belongings such as wallets and passports. Despite this unfortunate incident, Divyanka recently shared some fun reels and pictures from her Italy holiday on her Instagram handle. (Also read: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek return to India days after losing passports in Italy) Divyanka Tripathi recently shared throwback pictures from her Italy vacation.

Divyanka Tripathi hints at Vlog about Italy holiday

The actor took a humourous jibe at the robbery incident while sharing her Italy vacation post and captioned it as, “The vineyard experience before.... #IYKYK (If You Know You Know) Someday you'll see it all in details on Vivek's YouTube Vlog. Until then... Enjoy these (smiling emoji).” A fan commented, “Apka husband sabse best hai apko dekhakar lgta hai ki Jovi hota hai acche ke liye hota hai chodhkar jane valo ke liye kbhi rona nhi chahiye (Your husband is the best. Looking at you, I feel that everything happens for good. You should never cry for someone leaving you).” Another fan wrote, “Both are looking prettier day by day (heart emoji) always be happy like this (smiling and rose emojis).”

Fan lauds Divyanka Tripathi for her hard work

A user also wrote, “And I'm so proud of you that you have worked hard you got everything in return. Today you have gained recognition and everyone knows you because of your talent and hard-work. You worked hard for it and and this is not so easy. It requires a lot of strength. You were right when you said that people presume the life of an actor is easy but that is not the case. One has to struggle to get all the luxury and you are still struggling. So proud of you my girl. Lots of Love to you.”

Divyanka is known for her role in the TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 last year.