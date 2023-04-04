Drama unfolds in American Idol as Katy Perry urges contestant 'not to quit' amid mom-shaming accusations

The drama on American Idol never seems to end, and this time it involves judge Katy Perry and contestant Sara Beth Liebe. It all started weeks ago during Liebe's audition when Perry made a comment about the young mother's age and motherhood status, which Liebe later called out for being "not super kind." However, the drama escalated on the April 2 episode when Liebe decided to quit the competition, citing her guilt for being away from her young children. American Idol judge Katy Perry (Left) and contestant Sara Beth Liebe (Right)

Perry, who had previously been accused of mom-shaming Liebe, tried to convince the contestant to stay on the show, telling her not to give up on her fullest potential and that self-love is just as important as motherly love. Despite Perry's efforts, Liebe remained firm in her decision to leave, telling the cameras that she appreciated Perry's kind words but knew she would regret her decision.

The controversy surrounding Perry's comment about Liebe's motherhood status has sparked a conversation about mom-shaming, and Liebe's response on TikTok emphasized the importance of women supporting and uplifting each other. Perry, on the other hand, has previously stated that she and the other judges on American Idol believe in giving constructive criticism and not being nasty.

With tensions running high and emotions running deep, the American Idol incident has taken center stage. Will Sara Beth Liebe regret her decision to quit? Will Katy Perry be able to make amends with the young mother? Only time will tell as the drama continues to unfold.