Emily Browning breaks silence on Class of 07 being compared to Yellowjackets: 'It’s not like you watch one and you.....'

Actor Emily Browning recently spoke out about the comparisons being made between her new show and the thriller series Yellowjackets. In an interview, Browning stated that she is fine with fans drawing such comparisons and that it doesn't bother her at all. She understands that audiences often like to compare and contrast different shows, and she is happy to be a part of the conversation. As of March 17th, the curtains rose for the premiere of the show on Prime Video. A still of Emily Browning from Class of 07.

She is unconcerned about comparisons between her new show Class of 07 and the hit series Yellowjackets. In an interview with The Post, she stated that she is comfortable with such comparisons, as viewers can enjoy both shows separately. She stated, “That’s fine by me. Because it’s not like you watch one and you don’t need to watch the other. If you watch Yellowjackets, this is like the sort of lighter, warmer companion piece. Less scary and spooky and murder-y.”

Class of 07, a half-hour Australian comedy now available for streaming on Prime Video, follows the story of Zoe (Browning), who seeks solitude after a mishap on a viral dating show. While in isolation, she comes across news of her ten-year high school reunion and reunites with her estranged friend, Amelia (Megan Smart), and former bully, Saskia (Caitlin Stasey of Please Like Me fame). As they prepare for the reunion, the group discovers that a catastrophic wave is imminent, but Zoe decides to join the festivities instead of warning others, causing resentment among her former classmates. Together, they navigate their new reality in a Lord of the Flies-esque setting at their old high school.

In February, Prime Video shared the trailer of Class of 07 on their official YouTube handle. Reacting to the trailer, one person commented, “This was actually way better than I expected! The concept of them having to revisit their high school years while being in a crazy situation was both funny and thought-provoking.” Another person wrote, “I've heard it before in interviews, but it's somehow jarring to see Emily Browning use her native Australian accent in a film or series.” Other person commented, “Currently on episode 2 and I'm reallyyy hoping it gets better. So far it's not that funny and there's really no likeable characters, everyone is just so annoying. I think the creators thought annoying would = funny.”

Emily made her debut in the entertainment industry at the young age of ten, and since then has established herself as a talented and versatile actress. Some of her notable roles include Babydoll in Sucker Punch, Frances Shea in Legend, and Laura Moon in the TV series American Gods.