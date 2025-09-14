Emmy Awards 2025: When and where to watch the ceremony in India

Television's biggest night has arrived! The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be recognising the biggest and best contributions of writers, directors, actors, and crew members who have treated audiences last year with the best of Television. The 77th anniversary of the live ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater. A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Where to watch the Emmys in India?

Are you wondering where to watch the Emmy Awards ceremony live in India? The live broadcast will be on JioHotstar starting at 6:30 AM IST on Monday, September 15.

The show will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. "It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world," Bargatze said in a statement.

Who will win this year?

Some of the hottest-tipped titles that will be heading to the ceremony are Adolescence, The White Lotus, Severance and The Penguin. They will battle it out in the drama and comedy categories at the Emmys. Adolescence star Owen Cooper could make history by becoming the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy at 15. He is nominated in the Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance. Apple TV+’s Severance is the most nominated show of this year, clocking in a massive 27 nominations. The Penguin comes second with 24 nominations, and The White Lotus Season 3 with 23.

The Emmy Awards ceremony also includes a star-studded line-up of presenters, with names such as Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn, and Sydney Sweeney to name a few.