Exclusive! Karan Wahi talks about his return to Channa Mereya: I was not ready to give 30 days a month to TV because I feel I’ll burnout.

While he has been hosting TV shows, actor Karan Wahi has been away from daily soaps for almost six years and will soon return to the tube with Channa Mereya. For Wahi “TV has evolved with time”.

He adds, “TV has gone through ups and downs but it’s still consistent. It is shot differently. But I’m happy with my show as it’s written so well. I love the aspect that there are makers who are so passionate about making a show.”

His six years of sabbatical from daily soap has not really bothered Wahi, who didn’t keep a count. “For the longest time, people asked ‘why don’t you do TV’. I believe there is a certain funda that I work on. Working on TV is not an issue but the time frame that you have to give in or the monotony that kicks in because you are doing the same thing over and over again. Sometimes you become complacent and we don’t get to know that. I felt so drawn towards how the producers made me sit down and take me through the character. That’s rare to happen,” Wahi elaborates.

The actor admits he was aiming to come back to do a show, however, none of the offers fructified. Ask him how many shows he has rejected in the meanwhile and he quickly replies, “I would not want to answer that question. Because even if I answer that question with much humility it will sound pompous.” He further explains, “I have tried doing TV for the last few years. But I want to do the work that makes me happy and not just for money. Initially, money was a necessity because we didn’t make that much. But with time you look for more.”

He admits it wasn’t lack of creativity that kept him away from TV. “They were creatively satisfying,” he says, adding, “TV needs 25-30 days a month. But I was not ready to give 30 days a month because I feel I’ll burn myself and I wouldn’t be able to do justice to it.”

While his show Channa Mereya is all about love, ask him about his Channa in real life and he quickly cuts you, “There is no Channa in my life right now. I think the only Channa I have in my life is my show, I guess,” he says. So is he single? And pat comes the reply, “I think a lot of people know this for a long time.”

Wahi has been quite vocal about his relationship with Uditi Singh. However, he doesn’t wish to talk about the breakup, which our sources confirm took place a few months ago. “A lot of people have known that for a long time,” he says and signs off, “I’m here to only talk about work.”

Singh and Wahi have deleted all their pictures from their social media.