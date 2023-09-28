Fall 2023 watchlist: Top must-watch new and returning TV shows in US
As fall arrives in all it's gloomy glory we are back again with the list of top must-watch TV shows to watch in September - October 2023.
Gear up to watch your favourite TV shows or try your luck out with new ones as some iconic titles make their return on your screens and others make their debut to find that ‘favourite’ spot on your watching list.
Must-Watch TV Shows September 2023
Love is Blind Season 5- Netflix
The Voice Season 24- NBC
Kitchen Nightmares Season 6- FOX
Dancing With The Stars Season 32- ABC
The Masked Singer Season 10- FOX
Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2- ABC
Survivor Season 45- CBS
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2- ABC
The Amazing Race Season 35- CBS
The Kardashians Season 4- HULU
Hell's Kitchen Season 22- FOX
The Golden Bachelor Series Premiere- ABC
LEGO Masters Season 4- FOX
Shark Tank Season 15- ABC
Dateline Season 32- NBC
Must-Watch TV Shows October 2023
October 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos season 34 (ABC)
The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)
The Simpsons season 35 (FOX)
Krapopolis time period premiere (FOX)
Bob’s Burgers Season 14 (FOX)
Family Guy Season 22 (FOX)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
October 2
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon- NBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live!- ABC
The Late Nigth Show with Stephen Colbert- CBS
Late Night with Seth Meyers- NBC
October 3
FBI True Broadcast debut- CBS
Found series premiere- NBC
October 4
Sullivan's Crossing U.S. series premiere - The CW
The Spencer Sisters U.S. series premiere- The CW
Quantum Leap Season 2- NBC
Chucky Season 3
Magnum P.I. Season 5- NBC
October 5
Lupin Part 3- Netflix
Our Flag Means Death Season 2- MAX
Transplant Season 3- NBC
October 6
Loki Season 2- DISNEY+
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe - PRIME VIDEO
Undead Unluck series premiere- HULU
October 8
90 Day Fiance Season 10- TLC
October 12
The Fall of the House of Usher series premiere- Netflix
October 13
Goosebumps- DISNEY+ and HULU)
Suburban Screams- PEACOCK
October 15
Rick & Morty Season 7 (Adult Swim)
October 20
Elite Season 7- Netflix
Big Mouth season 7- Netflix
Upload season 3- Prime Video
October 21
NFL Icons Season 3- MGM+
October 24
Native America Season2- PBS
Winter House Season 3- Bravo
October 29
Fellow Travelers series premiere (Showtime, premieres October 27 on Paramount+)
The Gilded Age Season 2