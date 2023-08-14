Family Feud's Timothy Bliefnick sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife, old video shows him mocking marriage

Former 'Family Feud' contestant Timothy Bliefnick, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-wife. Adams County, Ill., Judge Robert Adrian sentenced Bliefnick on Friday. Bliefnick was found guilty in May of breaking into the home of his estranged wife namely Rebecca “Becky” Postle Bliefnick and shooting her 14 times. Timothy Bliefnick(Twitter)

“Mr. Bliefnick, you researched this murder. You planned this murder,” said Judge Adrian, Fox News reported.

“You practiced this murder. You broke into her house, and you shot her one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times," said the judge.

“I don’t know how long it took you to do that, but some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground. And you did all of that while you’re children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds,” highlighted the judge.

Interestingly, Bliefnick had appeared as a contestant on the TV show "Family Feud" in one episode in 2020. The episode was taped in 2019. During the episode, Bliefnick was heard cracking a joke about his marriage with Rebecca.

Rebecca was found bullet-ridden by her father on February 23. Bliefnick was arrested and went on trial in May. He was convicted of committing first-degree murder after a week-long trial.

ALSO READ| Kate Winslet's iconic overcoat from ‘Titanic’ set to be auctioned, predicted to fetch $100,000 plus

Bliefnick and Rebecca had got married in 2009 and got divorced in 2021. The couple have three children. Reportedly, Rebecca feared for her life from Bliefnick and had confided about it with her sister.

“I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me, come after me, or will try to [do] something to me that takes me away from the kids or the kids away from me,” Rebecca had texted her sister.

“He already has lied multiple times to paint himself as a victim and me as the perpetrator when it is absolutely the other way around,” Rebecca told sibling Sarah Reilly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON