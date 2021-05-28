Focus on helping people has kept Karan Wahi going

“When you experience personal loss, it does take a toll. What’s helping me divert my mind is helping people,” says Karan Wahi, who lost two close relatives this month. After donating a sum for Covid relief, he soon became an integral part of a campaign called Healing with Humanity. Started by two choreographers, Rahul Shetty and Paul Marshal, it was initially meant for the entertainment industry and they delivered ration to people who are unable to make ends meet, but once they started getting calls from across India, they have been trying to help as many people as possible.

Wahi says, “A lot of us want to help and willing to do our bit, but don’t have the means or the way. If someone privileged like me is reaching a point where I am worried about my next job or how long can I survive on my savings, then there are a lot of people out there, who are really suffering. It is the reality of our country. So when Rahul and Paul started HWH, and are feeding people who don’t have means or food or ration, I joined hands instead of just donate money. We have been trying to reach out to as many people as we can. At times, things get delayed or we are unable to fulfil the needs.”

He is glad that many people have donated and even joined as volunteers from all over the country as just he gets about a 1000 messages a day. They try to put in donors with recipitents to fulfil the needs or deliver via various apps available or in most cases sent packets to their homes. It started with the thought to help industry folks who are embarrassed to ask for help, so reaching out through messages helped. Other than Mumbai, they have been sending packets to Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar, Delhi, Jalandhar, Ludiana and Mogra in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.