Hina Khan cheers for Shilpa Shetty as she returns to work, sends her hugs

Actor Hina Khan has shown support to Shilpa Shetty after the actor reported back to work as one of the judges on dance reality show, Super Dancer 4. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hina posted a picture of Shilpa and added a word of encouragement.

Hina wrote: "You go Gurl, hugssss." She also added a red heart emoji to show her support. On Wednesday, pictures of Shilpa returning to the sets of Super Dancer 4 were shared online. Dressed in a sari, Shilpa Shetty was seen getting off her van and heading to the sets in silence.

The actor had requested for some time off after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in a pornography racket. The businessman remains in judicial custody.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the three judges on the show, alongwith director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anurag had said that the crew missed Shilpa on the sets of the show: "We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us."

Director Hansal Mehta was the first known Bollywood name to come in support of Shilpa after Raj's arrest. After him, Richa Chadha, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan among others showed their solidarity to her.

After Raj was arrested on July 19 for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots, Shilpa had maintained a steady silence. However, earlier this month, she had released a statement in which she objected to the trolling her family and she had been subjected to since Raj's arrest.

She had said: “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."