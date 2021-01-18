Hope to create something on OTT: Mona Singh on turning writer

Last year, most of us spent time with family and did household chores during the lockdown and so did Mona Singh but she also tried her hand at new things.

“Other than cooking, reading different kinds of books, I took up gardening as well, which I enjoyed. Moreover, I tried my hand at writing. My husband and I are writing a script and I hope that whatever we are penning down gets made. We began thinking of concepts which we would want to watch as audiences and doing something we hadn’t done before. Touchwood! Our concept has turned out well. I am hoping to create something as today, everyone is exploring OTT. A number of actors are getting into production and we are writing and will produce as well,” she shares, revealing that production is on her mind.

With the digital boom, there are new web shows being released every week on various platforms giving the audience multiple options. That’s where word of mouth is important feels Singh, who adds, “There are some shows that get lost on OTT while many hits happen due to the buzz and reactions on social media. People talk about shows they liked or hated and the reviews and reactions leads to others watching them. Good shows were hits and average shows are missed. Good shows like Paatal Lok and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story outshine the others as everyone saw them,” she states.

For the actor, 2020 was a good learning as it taught everyone the importance of health, spending quality time with family and working around the house. “There was a certain kind of responsibility for family and uncertainity of the future was experienced. I got to spend time with my husband and parents. I shot during the pandemic which I was grateful for as many people were sitting at home. I was shooting in Kolkata and I was away from home for three months. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 released in June and Black Widows came in December, so there was no career setback. But one of the most beautiful things that emerged from the pandemic is that we pray for everyone. We are there for one another. People are positive and hopeful. Instead of wealth and work, we ask for good health from God,” she concludes.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav