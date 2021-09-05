It’s always a good idea to make hay while the sun shines: Avinash Mukherjee

Actor Avinash Mukherjee believes in utilising time to its fullest. “Luckily, I have this in me to do multiple things at the same time. And I can manage this fairly well. Also, I don’t want to waste any time and it’s always a good idea to make hay while the sun shines,” says the Sanskaar, Dharohar Apnon Ki and Balika Vadhu actor.

Sharing what all keeps the young actor, who started as a child artiste, busy, Mukherjee adds, “Too many things are there on my plate-- I am acting, taking care of my media firm, dealing with corporate ads, running a web channel and e-commerce along with writing. It’s definitely not that simple but thanks to the new digital world that we have ventured into which has made our lives effortless. We can be at multiple places at the same time and this worked for me too.”

Mukherjee feels that maybe the work did slow down in industries across but the country will bounce back soon, “Businesses have been hampered leading to many losing jobs but as a businessman i strongly feel things will get better from here onwards. as a nation we will flourish. Many projects have restarted and earlier ones are picking up. Let’s hope for the best not just for our country but for the world.”

The young actor shot for a vital part of his ongoing show in UP’s Agra as shoots were on hold in Mumbai.

“As my show Sasural Simar Ka-2 show went on air the second lockdown was imposed. So our team decided to fix a set in Agra for further shoots. And that’s how we got to live there for months before reaching back to Mumbai. My family, especially my father, has a deep connect with Tundla, a town near Agra. So during my stay there I got to meet all his childhood buddies, our paternal relatives and also tried some of his favourite cuisine from there. All my childhood days were relived,” he happily recalls.

The Ratri ke Yatri actor and writer of Ek Dua, Mukherjee says his focus is and will remain acting and he is happy exploring all the mediums of acting. “I am and will be an actor first. Once I am shooting for my part I just switch off from rest of the world as that’s what I have always loved to do. As far as trying for more work on OTT or venturing into films, it will happen as and when it has to.”