Jeopardy! producer addresses Matthew Perry clue that aired after Friends star's death

On Jeopardy!'s December 6 episode, a clue about Matthew Perry appeared in the category Celebrity Tell-Alls. The clue read “'Friends, lovers, and the big terrible thing': He revealed that future editions of his memoir will not include Keanu Reeves.” Netizens found the question insensitive considering Perry died in October. After facing major backlash from fans, Jeopardy! producers addressed the incident on the podcast, Inside Jeopardy. FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo(REUTERS)

What did Jeopardy! producers say about Matthew Perry clue?

Contestants Kyra Sedgwick, 58, Mo Rocca, 54, and Amanda Seales, 42, competed to answer the question. The solution to the clue was “who is Matthew Perry?” The fact that “future editions” was a part of the clue, didn't sit well with viewers due to the Friends star's tragic demise. Producer Sarah Foss and co-host Buzzy Cohen revealed that the episode was filmed on October 11 while Perry died on October 28.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

They explained that what goes on after the show airs cannot be predicted. However, the caption on the screen was intended to remind the viewers that the episode was filmed weeks before Perry's death. During the podcast, Sarah said, “One note on this celebrity game is that you can't anticipate that things are going to be happening. And of course, we tape our shows well in advance.”

She continued, “In the category: 'Celebrity Tell Alls,' we did have a clue about Matthew Perry.” “So we decided we wanted to indicate on the screen, it had been previously recorded before his passing; a clue about his memoir,” Sarah added.

Matthew Perry's autopsy report

The 17 Again actor's cause of death was confirmed through toxicology reports on Friday. The report stated Perry died of acute effects of ketamine. During his time in Swiss rehab, Perry used to receive ketamine infusions. Back in 2022, he acknowledged the side effects of the drug in his memoir and wrote it made him feel as if he were “dying.”

While Perry claimed that he was getting better and was on his sobriety journey, at the time of his death, he had 3,540 ng/ml of ketamine in his system. Such an amount of the drug falls into the same range as general anaesthesia.