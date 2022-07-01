Kapil Sharma goes ‘glam’ for a photoshoot in Canada, fan says, ‘Ab Deepika giregi’. See pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma is currently in Canada for his live tour with several other cast members from The Kapil Sharma Show. On Friday, the comedian shared some new pictures of himself on social media, in which fans noticed an unusually ‘glam’ avatar of Kapil. In the pictures, which were clicked in an open area, Kapil posed for the camera a number of times. Fans commented how the comedian had embraced his glamorous side finally. Also read: Kapil Sharma apologises to wife Ginni Chatrath after joking about her on stage

Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts, Kapil wrote, “Candid photoshoot” and tagged the photographer. The caption included the hashtags #beautifulbritishcolumbia #vancouver #canada #kslive #kslive2022. Dressed in a black sweater and black puffer jacket, Kapil wore shades in the pictures too. In one, he smiled holding a coffee cup.

Kapil Sharma posed for the camera for a ‘candid’ photoshoot in Canada.

Fans dropped hearts in the comments section and many appreciated his new avatar. One wrote, “Paaji going full hero in Canada.” Another fan joked that now Kapil would be able to impress all the heroines he jokingly flirts with on his show. “Ab Deepika giregi (Now Deepika will fall for you),” read the comment. Many other fans praised his look. One commented, “Unexpected glam look.”

Kapil is currently in Canada, having performed in Vancouver and Toronto as part of his show Kapil Sharma Live. Apart from Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakroborty, Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur have also been performing during the tour.

Recently, a video of Kapil from the Vancouver show went viral in which he was seen singing late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's hit song 295. Kapil also paid tribute to KK, Deep Sandhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu. The team wrapped up the recent season of The Kapil Sharma Show and took a break for this overseas tour. They are expected to return to India later this month and resume shoot for the show’s next season later this year.

