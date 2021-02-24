Kapil Sharma's fans rally behind him after he snaps at paparazzi, others 'perturbed' by his behaviour
- A video of comedian Kapil Sharma lashing out at the paparazzi earlier this week has divided Twitter. While his fans wished him well, others were 'perturbed' by his behaviour.
Comedian Kapil Sharma's fans united in his defence after a video that showed him lashing out at the paparazzi surfaced online. Others, meanwhile, questioned his behaviour. In the video, a wheelchair bound Kapil was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport, snapping at the photographers for tailing him when he wasn't at his best.
His fans took to Twitter to call for empathy after the incident. "The price of Celebrity! @KapilSharmaK9 on wheelchair, clearly in distress. The paps delayil him, HOUND HIM, in this condition. Just for a few clicks to fill their pages," one person wrote.
"Aapko kya hua KAPIL JI? Aapki wheelchair waali pics dekhi..aap theek to ho na.. (What happened Kapil, just saw your wheelchair pictures. I hope you're fine)," wrote another fan, expressing concern. "Missing you and show your... Make the injury laugh so much that the injury dies! P.s Ignore paparazzi! Love you paaji!" wrote a third fan.
Others, however, were not in favour of him lashing out in the way that he did. One person wrote, "Oh ok. So when you want the paparazzi, it's all smiles for the publicity. But when they're there to take photos at an airport, you don't want them there so you pass negative comments for them to disperse?! I'm slightly perturbed by this behaviour but get well soon."
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Kapil said that he'd injured his back while working out, and hopes to make a recovery soon. “Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way),” Kapil said in the video, adding, “Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You misbehave).” A man from Kapil’s team was seen speaking to the paparazzi, urging them to delete the video. One photographer could be heard saying in Hindi, “He called us idiots, we will not delete it."
Kapil has been on hiatus from his show, after the birth of his second child, a baby boy. Him and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.
