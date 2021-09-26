Kapil Sharma shares adorable pics of Anayra on Daughters' Day, fans call her the 'cutest'

Kapil Sharma marked Daughters' Day by sharing pictures of his daughter Anayra Sharma. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, shared three pictures of her and wished fans on the occasion.

In the first picture, Anayra is decked up in a yellow gagra-choli as she posed for the camera. She posed by a pool in the second picture, wearing a red and white dress with a pair of sunglasses. The gallery ended with a smiling Anayra seated on a wooden bench in a park.

Sharing the post, Kapil wrote, “Happy daughters day #daughters #blessings #daughterlove #happydaughtersday #anayrasharma.” The post received love from Kapil's friends and fans. Aahana S Kumra commented, “She's so cute.” Karenvir Bohra dropped a number of heart emojis.

Bharti Singh dropped eye amulet emojis, adding the word, “rabba (god)” beside it. Fans also found the pictures cute. “She is the cutest creation of this universe thanks kapil for sharing her pics,” a fan on Twitter wrote. “She is cutest girl on the earth #anayra @KapilSharmaK9 @ChatrathGinni God bless her. Happy daughter's day,” a Twitter user added.

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed Anayra in December 2019. The couple also has a son, Trishaan, whom they welcomed earlier this year. On Father's Day, Kapil shared a picture with his children and wished fans. It was their first picture together. “Happy Father’s Day #FathersDay #gratitude,” he wrote, adding “Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time on public demand,” in Hindi.

The comedian returned to the small screen last month after he took a few months off from television to be with his family. Since his return to The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil has hosted numerous stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Neetu Kapoor and cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif.