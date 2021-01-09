Karanvir Bohra remembers friend Kushal Punjabi, shares 10-year-old pic: 'I pray that you are in a happy place'
Actor Karanvir Bohra remembered late actor and his close friend Kushal Punjabi and shared a picture where they are seen posing for the lens during their Goa vacation. It is from a decade old party the friends had. Karanvir also wrote in the caption that he prays for the late actor's family.
Karanvir wrote, "Been over a year that you left us @itsme_kushalpunjabi Can't forget the times we have had, this picture was taken in Goa exactly 10 years back, remember this party @chetan_hansraj ? What times, would want to remember you on just good times bro. I pray that you are in a happy place #kushlani .....Your family must be missing you so much. My prayers for them too #omnamoshivaya."
Kusha died by suicide at the age of 37. He had left a suicide note which read, “No one from my family or from my friends circle is responsible for my suicide. This is my own decision. 50% of my property and assets should be equally distributed amongst my parents and sister and remaining 50% should be given to my three-year-old son and wife.”
Karanvir had written upon the actor’s death. “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd as a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."
Kushal was a popular TV actor and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He also acted in films like Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.
