Kendall Jenner going through a tough time: 'I'm more sad than usual'

Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has been going through a rough patch in her life, and she is not afraid to talk about it. In a recent interview, Kendall said she has been having trouble coping with “personal-life-journey stuff” in recent times. (Also read: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny call It quits after dating for one year: Report) Kendall Jenner is also struggling with anxiety issues.

During an interview with Vogue as the Summer 2024 issue’s cover star, the 28-year-old gave a glimpse of her turbulent life, going to admit that she feels isolated from the rest of her immediate family.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Coping up tough times

“I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect. That’s life—I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings,” Kendall said.

Here, she said that she has been asked about mental state in the past, and she has been vocal about how everything was fine. But now the answer is different as she is in the middle of coping up with it.

However, Kendall opted not to elaborate on the causes of her problems, and shrugged it off by saying, “Let’s just say it’s personal-life-journey stuff”.

Here, she also assumed that her emotional upheaval might be because of her turning 28. “I’m so tired emotionally, but I think it’s good. It’s almost like I’m purging something for my 30s. That’s my theory,” she said.

Dealing with anxiety

In the candid chat, Kendall also spoke about dealing with lifelong anxiety, calling herself a “negative thinker” and “an emotional kid”. She has been dealing with anxiety since the age of seven.

“That’s my problem. I’m always worrying about something that may never happen,” the reality TV personality said.

Talking about her present state, she said, “This is one of those times when I feel I’m actively not protecting myself or actively doing things that I know are hurting me”.

In fact, she also shared that feels more isolated from the rest of her family, as she has a house in the city. She does not live walking distance from her mom, Kris Jenner, like her sisters. (Read: Kendall's intriguing identity crisis! Is she more Kardashian or Jenner? Fans divided)

“There are days when I look at what they have and think, That’s really special,” she said, adding, “I do like being a little bit removed, but one day I’ll make my way, probably. When I was young, I used to say that by 27, I’d love to have kids. Now I’m past that, and I feel like I’m still so young. I’m enjoying my kidless freedom”.

Keeping up with the Kardashians

Fans of the Kardashian family might get more insight into Kendall’s personal turbulent times on the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

The first look at the series' fifth season revealed the Kardashian-Jenner family is struggling within their personal lives, including Kourtney Kardashian’s emergency surgery and matriarch Kris Jenner finding a tumour. It will premiere on May 23. (Read: The Kardashians season 5 locks Disney Plus release date, trailer out: Watch)