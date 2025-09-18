Komal Pandey blasts Kunickaa Sadanand for saying Nehal, Ashnoor don't have ‘ladkiyon waala nature’ in Bigg Boss 19

Last week, Farah Khan pulled up Kunickaa Sadanand in Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar for questioning Tanya Mittal’s upbringing because she didn’t know how to cook. This week, Kunickaa stirred controversy again by commenting that Nehal Chudasama and Ashnoor Kaur have no “girl-like nature”, prompting fashion content creator Komal Pandey to call her out. Komal Pandey calls out Kunickaa Sadanand for her personal remarks on Nehal Chudasama and Ashnoor Kaur.

A video from the show has surfaced online showing Amaal and Kunickaa having a chat in the garden. Amaal was heard saying, “Yeh generation ladkiyon ki kya chalak bani hai, kya alag hi paidayish hai (This generation of girls has become so cunning, as if they’re a different breed altogether)."

Kunickaa added, “Ek baat bolun aapko, Nehal ke andar 5% bhi ladkiyon waala nature nahi hai. Halwa jaise hi bana, she was like mujhe de do, arey voh log bhi line main khade hain. I was like what! Same with Ashnoor. While making breakfast, she said, ma’am main jaake breakfast karlun? I said nahi yahan khade raho, sabke liye banao uske baad khao, thoda sabar rakho (Let me tell you something, Nehal doesn’t have even 5% of ‘girl-like nature’. As soon as the halwa was ready, she said give it to me, while others were also standing in line. I was like, what! Same with Ashnoor. While making breakfast, she asked, ma’am can I go and eat? I told her no, stay here, make it for everyone first and then eat, have some patience)."

Komal defended Nehal and sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “w** is ‘ladkiyon wala nature’ bruh. Girls, please eat whenever you want to, no need to f***ng wait for literally anyone. Yeh kaun log hain (who are these people). What in the world is this person even babbling in 2025?”

Even viewers were irked by Kunickaa Sadanand’s remarks. One comment read: “Kunickaa is jealous of the young girls over there.” Another wrote: “And she is the so-called feminist.” Another user said: “Hypocritical pseudo-feminist she is.” While one more commented: “Age and experience ke naam pr she goes around harassing young girls in the house. She needs to be called out and ousted from BB (In the name of age and experience, she goes around harassing young girls in the house. She needs to be called out and ousted from Bigg Boss)."

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Farah Khan, Kunickaa was criticised for dragging Tanya Mittal’s parents into a fight and questioning her upbringing. Farah told her she was coming across as controlling and bossy. However, it seems her words had little to no impact on Kunickaa.

Bigg Boss 19: Recent Development

Bigg Boss punished the housemates for discussing nominations and initially nominated the entire house. However, he later gave them a chance for redemption by asking every contestant to reveal two names they wanted to save. Eventually, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama were nominated for eviction. It now remains to be seen whose journey will come to an end this week.