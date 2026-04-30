Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah's twins meet dadi Sunita Ahuja for first time since birth; emotional reunion wins fans

The promo, shared by Colors TV, shows Krushna getting emotional as he talks about finally reuniting with Sunita after 14 years. Sunita, too, is seen tearing up as Kashmera lies down at her feet. Later, Karan Kundrra brings Krushna’s twins on stage, and the children run forward to touch Sunita’s feet. She appears overjoyed meeting them for the first time.

The long-standing 14-year feud between Krushna Abhishek , Kashmera Shah and his mami Sunita Ahuja seems to have finally been resolved. The new promo of Laughter Chefs India Season 3 shows Krushna and Kashmera getting emotional as their twins meet Sunita for the first time since their birth.

Witnessing the moment, Krushna becomes emotional and says, “Aaj pehli baar ye dono mil rahe hain Sunita mami se (They are meeting Sunita mami for the very first time).” To lighten the mood, Kashmera jokes, “Tum log mummy se darte ho naa? Toh aaj unse milo jinse mummy darti hain (You’re all scared of your mother, right? Then today, meet the one your mother is scared of).” The full episode will air this Saturday (May 2).

Fans were equally emotional watching the promo. One commented, “Who is cutting onions?” Another wrote, “So cute.” A third added, “Such a sad moment, but Kashmera is so funny.” Others described it as a “family united because of the show” and called it a “sweet moment”.

All about the feud between Krushna Abhishek and Sunita Ahuja The long-running rift between Krushna and Govinda reportedly began when the latter took offence to jokes made about him by Krushna on television. Sunita Ahuja also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. The situation escalated after Kashmera Shah posted a tweet about “people who dance for money”, which Sunita believed was directed at Govinda.

Over time, the differences became increasingly public. Krushna alleged that Govinda did not visit his children while they were in hospital, while Govinda dismissed these claims and called his nephew dishonest, further fuelling the family dispute in the media. In 2024, Sunita even stated that she would not appear on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show due to the presence of Krushna and Kashmera.

However, when Govinda was hospitalised after he accidentally shot his leg, Krushna and Kashmera visited him to check on him. They later revealed that they were unable to meet Sunita at the time. Laughter Chefs India Season 3 now appears to have brought an end to the long-standing rift.