‘Let’s Make a Deal’ host Wayne Brady makes major revelation about his sexual orientation

Wayne Brady who is recognised as the host of TV show “Let’s Make a Deal," has made a major revelation about his sexual orientation. Brady took to Instagram and shared to his fans that he is free to love whomever he wants. Wayne Brady (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

“I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want,” Brady posted on Instagram.

“This truth makes me Pan and part of the Igbtq+ family,” he added.

“This shouldn’t shake anyone’s world, but if it bothers you at all, that’s your business: I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A ‘real man’ in my eyes, isn’t afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I’ll be over here living my best life,” Brady's post further read.

ALSO READ| Paramore concert: NBA star Stephen Curry performs ‘Misery Business’ with the rock band at Chase Center

In an interview with People on Monday, Brady highlighted why he has come out as pansexual and not bisexual. According to him, being pansexual he is attracted to persons regardless of their sex or gender.

“Bisexual — with an open mind!,” said Brady with a chuckle.

The TV show host also shared that his sexuality was accepted by his daughter and ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

“I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” Taketa told People.

Brady's daughter Maile responded: “Okay,” she said, combined with a shrug.

Brady shared that the death of actor Robin Williams really impacted him and set him on the path to self-discovery.

“Not just the buzzword of mental health, but really what do I have to do to function in this big world and still be okay with yourself and more importantly, to love yourself so that you don’t hurt yourself?” said Brady.

“Once I opened that door to myself though, I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I’d either repressed, suppressed, or just didn’t wanna deal with,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON