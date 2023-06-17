Love, surprises, and baby news! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker expecting first child

Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband, Travis Barker, have exciting news to share with the world. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot in Las Vegas.

At the age of 44, Kourtney is expecting her first child with Travis, 46.

The heartwarming revelation took place during one of Travis' concerts when Kourtney surprised him by holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant," reminiscent of Blink-182's iconic music video for "All The Small Things."

"Travis I'm Pregnant" (Image Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Overwhelmed with joy, Travis jumped down from the stage, made his way towards Kourtney, and the couple shared a passionate kiss, celebrating the impending arrival of their little one.

Kourtney later took to her Instagram Story to confirm the news, sharing a video of the surprise reveal.

This joyful announcement comes after Kourtney openly discussed her journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF), which she decided to stop ten months ago due to its negative impact on her mental health.

In December, she revealed that her IVF experience had caused her to spiral into a deep depression, among other symptoms, leading her to discontinue the treatment.

The reality figure already has three children, Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8), whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Travis, on the other hand, has two children, Landon (29) and Alabama (17), from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis's romantic journey began in late 2020 after nearly ten years of friendship. They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and got engaged in October of the same year.

The couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara in May 2022, followed by a lavish wedding at the Dolce & Gabbana mansion in Portofino, Italy, a week later, surrounded by their loved ones.

The reality TVC star has been transparent with her fans about her attempts to conceive a child with Travis through IVF.

ALSO READ| Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash into Beverly Hills home

In 2022, the 44-year-old shared her IVF struggles on Hulu's "The Kardashians."

During an episode, Kourtney expressed her disappointment with the IVF process, revealing, “down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.” She also mentioned that the medication she had been taking for IVF had pushed her into menopause, causing weight gain and deep depression.

Kourtney attributed her adverse reaction to the hormones, stating that they seemed to be working as a contraceptive rather than aiding in conception.

“I think because I’m so clean and careful about what I put into my body, it’s just like having the complete opposite reaction and working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

In December 2022, she confirmed to her fans that she had officially discontinued her IVF treatment ten months prior and was gradually regaining her energy.

She explained to The Wall Street Journal that she took a break from the treatment to focus on their wedding and getting married, which took place in May 2022.

During the season premiere of season three of "The Kardashians," Kourtney further discussed their decision to discontinue IVF and revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her 30s. But, most of her frozen eggs did not survive the thawing process, highlighting the fact that freezing eggs is not a guarantee of a successful pregnancy.

ALSO READ| Amber Heard's film premiere ignites controversy at prestigious film festival. Whose side is Hollywood on?

Kourtney emphasized that she and Travis already have a full and blessed life, even without a child.

“We would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us… When I was 38 or 39 everyone was like pushing me to do that and most of mine didn’t survive the thaw because eggs are one cell and none of them made it to an embryo,” she shared.

For Kourtney, motherhood holds a special place in her heart, and she has always considered it her favorite role in life, giving her a sense of purpose. And the couple is excitedly embracing this new chapter in their lives, cherishing the blessings that come with parenthood.